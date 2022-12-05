Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New Jersey

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New Jersey but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by heading to your local tree farm with family and selecting your Christmas tree.

For one of the most unique and festive experiences, you're going to want to head to the Indian Acres Tree Farm in Medford. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Kennedy Hynes/Unsplash

An infamous southern New Jersey institution, the Indian Acres Tree Farm is a farmstand and Christmas tree farm that is one of the most celebrated in the entire state.

This beloved community staple has found a unique way to spread holiday cheer with its annual Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail.

Photo by Dana Pilz/Unsplash

The trail will include the farm's Christmas trees dressed in their most festive decor surrounded by plenty of stunning light displays with tens of thousands of lights.

The trail will take about an hour to walk through and will include some exciting features like a gnome village, penguin igloo town, and Birdhouse Row.

At the end of the trail, there will be a bonfire and s'mores station setup.

Photo by Sarah Ferraro/Unsplash

The Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail is running now until December 30th from 5 pm until 9 pm. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the farm and will cost $16 a person and $12 per child ages 2 through 12 years old.

To learn more about this fun event be sure to check out Indian Acres' official page here.

Address: 111 Tuckerton Rd, Medford, NJ 08055.