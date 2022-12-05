This Small Texas Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Texas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Lone Star State?

It appears that Texas' small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Marfa is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Chelsea Kellogg/Unsplash

Marfa is a small desert city in west Texas that is known as an arts hub. This area is known for its incredible art exhibitions that attract travelers of all kinds. Marfa also offers plenty of other things to see and do including festivals, restaurants, and unique shops.

Photo by Michael Bobbit/Unsplash

As mentioned in the article, a trip to Marfa can truly be a one-of-a-kind experience. Head to the infamous permanent art installation known as the Prada Marfa–a fake luxury boutique in the middle of the desert that became a Texas landmark and, The Chinati Foundation, a must-see art museum based upon the ideas of its founder, Donald Judd.

Photo by John Wilkins/Unsplash

For food, Marfa's got some pretty excellent options but the most popular spot remains Marfa Burrito–a funky indoor and outdoor restaurant known for its incredibly large homemade burritos.

For a unique nightcap, set up a folding chair at the Marfa Lights Viewing Area where you can catch flashes of light dancing in the Texas sky.

Photo by Troy Zeller/Unsplash

If you're feeling really adventurous, opt to spend the night in a yurt, vintage trailer, or teepee at the trendy El Cosmico.

Photo by Matt Kane/Unsplash

To learn more about the city of Marfa and all of the wonderful things to see and do here, be sure to check their official site for tourism out here.