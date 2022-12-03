This Magical Christmas Light Show in Connecticut is a Must-Visit

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Connecticut in the coming weeks. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest, keep reading to learn more about this magical light show in eastern CT.

Photo by Amarante's Winter Wonderland/Unsplash

Amarante's Winter Wonderland is an epic display of lights that mesmerizes visitors of all ages. Guests are invited to stroll the pathways through the sparkling yard and enjoy all the festive decorations throughout the season.

A family-owned and operated tradition, Daniel Amarante builds his winter wonderland every year to include 36 Christmas trees, 43 inflatables, and over 160,000 dazzling lights.

Photo by Emma Winters/Unsplash

This Christmas house is so incredible that the display was nationally recognized back in 2017 when it won the first-place prize in the season premiere of the ABC show "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

An absolute must-visit if you live in the area, thousands of visitors will be headed to this winter wonderland this holiday season.

Photo by Amarante's Winter Wonderland/Unsplash

It is completely free to walk the winter wonderland but donations are highly encouraged. This seasonal display aims to raise thousands of dollars each year to benefit local charities. Their donation boxes are placed throughout the property to donate to the fundraiser.

This enchanting light display is just what you need to get into the holiday spirit. Amarante's will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 pm until 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm until 10 pm, and Sundays from 5 pm until 9 pm through New Years' day.

To learn more, visit their official site here.

Address: 8 Pratt Rd, Dayville, CT 06241.