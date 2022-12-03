Awendaw, SC

This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State

Travel Maven

With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market.

South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.

Nestled in the small town of Awendaw, located 18 miles north of Charleston, Christkindlmarkt is a fun and festive tradition that takes place at RiverOaks–a stunning wedding venue that looks as if it was taken out of a fairytale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gef7c_0jWSzMu900
Photo byCynthia Watson/Unsplash

The German Christmas Markt is inspired by a “Romantik” Christmas Markt in Riedenburg, Germany. The experience includes plenty of shopping that features merchandise from local vendors, seasonal gifts, decor, and other European finds from countries like England, France, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, and Nepal.

Expect beautiful Christmas decorations, festive music, and a Biergarten selling everything from authentic German cuisine to desserts and drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHZMb_0jWSzMu900
Photo byChristkindlmarkt/Unsplash

This year's event takes place on November 25th, 26th, and Friday, December 2nd, and Saturday the 3rd when gates will open from 2 pm until 5 pm for their Day Market that welcomes guests of all ages. Their Night Market will run from 7 pm until 10 pm and is for adults only.

ALL parking is off-site at 4461 N. Hwy 17. Shuttles will begin running one hour prior to the Markt opening to take you right to the entrance so arriving early is encouraged. Food and drink will begin at 1 pm for Day Markt and 6 pm for Night Markt.

Tickets are currently available to purchase online for $12 a person. To learn more about the German CHRISTkindlmarkt, be sure to check out their official Facebook page here. You can also buy tickets by following this link.

Address: 4461 N. Hwy 17, Awendaw, SC 29429.

