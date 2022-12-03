Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.

Photo by Alex Haultzenberg/Unsplash

Nestled within the scenic town of Stillwater, located about 30 minutes east of Minneapolis, Käthe Wohlfahrt is a 1,000-square-foot Christmas store headquartered in Germany– it is the only permanent Käthe Wohlfahrt store located in the United States.

Käthe Wohlfahrt has been open in this location since 2001. The specialty shop has become a beloved Christmas destination over the years and is one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit.

This unique shop is open year-round and draws visitors from near and far for its beautiful authentic German ornaments. Käthe Wohlfahrt comes to life at Christmastime when the entire store is filled with festive cheer.

Photo by Maritza Rincon/Unsplash

Inside, you'll find rows upon rows of Christmas decorations like intricate nutcrackers, beautiful handmade ornaments, Christmas globes, and festive light displays. There is truly something here for everyone on your shopping list, including yourself.

Photo by Josh Paul/Unsplash

Käthe Wohlfahrt is open every day of the week from 10 am until 6 pm and closes at 7 pm on Thursday through Saturday. To learn more about the store and some of their featured items, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 129 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082.