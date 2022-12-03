Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Wintergreen Resort/Unsplash

Wintergreen Resort is an incredible winter destination located within the Blue Ridge Mountains region in Nellysford. The resort offers everything from skiing and snowboarding, to an exciting snow tubing track that is known as being one of the largest in the country.

The Plunge Tubing Park is an exhilarating adventure that allows guests to speed down the equivalent of a ten-story building over a hill that's longer than three football fields with speeds of up to 30 mph.

This snow tubing park features 10 lanes so you'll be able to fly down the mountain as many times as you want without having to wait in long lines.

You'll be carried to the top of the hill by a conveyor lift in between runs. The lift operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hooking your tube to a moving cable or hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

Tickets cost $34 per person for a 75-minute tubing session. The park is open Thursdays through Sundays and all guests must be at least 3' 6" to ride.

To learn more about Wintergreen Resort and their Plunge Tubing park, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 39 Mountain Inn Loop, Nellysford, VA 22958.