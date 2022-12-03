This Pennsylvania Dog Sled Tour is an Epic Winter Adventure

Winter brings plenty of annoying problems like snowstorms and cold windy days but winter can also promise plenty of adventure. From snowboarding and ice skating to some really unique experiences like taking a scenic tour on a dog sled. Keep reading to learn more.

The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort is a historic property that was built in 1911. It sits on the Delaware River and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area near the Pocono foothills in Pocono Manor. This area provides for the most picture-perfect backdrop for a winter getaway.

Photo by Max Nummelin/Unsplash

The resort offers guided hikes through the Poconos, axe throwing, kayaking, skiing, a brewery, and the Arctic Paws Dog Sled Tours that provide visitors with the unique opportunity to go dog sledding.

Dog sledding is actually more of a workout than it is a relaxing ride. According to Arctic Paws, dog sledding can be compared to mountain bike riding.

Arctic Paws is offered for a "snow" or a "no snow" tour. Before your adventure begins, you'll receive specific instructions on how to navigate the sled and instructors will be present for your entire tour.

Photo by Leslie Stewart/Unsplash

You'll get to meet the team of 7 beautiful Alaskan and Siberian Huskies on a one-of-a-kind winter adventure. Guests ages 10 and older are welcome to ride and the dog sledding season is usually open from mid-December until February.

To learn more about this season's dates and pricing, be sure to visit the official Arctic Paws Dog Sled site here or Facebook page here.

Photo by Ian Welsh/Unsplash

Address: 100 Shawnee Inn Dr, Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356.