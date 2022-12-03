Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.

The beautiful Wichita Gardens was opened in 1987 as a collaboration between the Wichita Area Garden Council and the City of Wichita. This attraction started out with just four gardens. Today, it encompasses 17.6 acres of stunning botanical gardens that include an aquatic collection, a butterfly house, pansy exhibits during the winter, a greenhouse for tropical plants, a rock garden, and woodlands.

Photo by John Galloway/Unsplash

Witchita Gardens is an incredible place to visit any time of the year but this area really comes alive during the holiday season for their annual Illuminations event.

One of Kansas' most spectacular light shows, Illuminations has even been voted Top 10 Best Light Show in the country and is the perfect way to create memories and new traditions with the whole family.

Throughout the entire month of December, visitors will be able to walk through the garden after dark and enter a truly magical oasis filled with 2 million dazzling lights, topiary displays, and sparkling fountains.

Photo by Paul Merritt/Unsplash

Illuminations will also feature a 62-foot mega Christmas tree–it is one of the largest tree displays in the Midwest region.

In addition to plenty of lights, Santa will also be making appearances. Guests will also be able to enjoy live music, a light show, snacks, and a carousel.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance and cost $13 a person. Children 2 and under are free. To learn more about Illuminations and buy tickets online, you can visit their official site here.

Address: 701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS 67203.