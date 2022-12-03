These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice.

Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.

Photo by Casey Bellinger/Unsplash

In western New York, bumper cars on ice will be available at the Buffalo Waterfront, Cornerstone Arena in Lockport, and the Northwest Arena in Jamestown.

Unlike skiing and ice skating, there is no coordination needed to enjoy this fun winter adventure. Each bumper car is controlled by a joystick that allows you to bump, slide, and glide all over the ice.

Photo by James Eichler/Unsplash

Some rinks will even be glow-in-the-dark like the Cornerstone Arena where guests can experience a complete blackout with just the lights underneath their bumper cars to light the way.

This fun activity is also super affordable. Each bumper car can be rented from just $6 to $8 and gets you about 10 minutes on the ice.

Requirements typically allow guests over the age of 6 to be permitted to pilot their own ice bumper cars.

Bumper cars on ice are simply a blast whether you're with family or friends. Rentals will be available on select days throughout the month of December. To learn more, be sure to check out each of the individual websites below depending on which location you plan on visiting.

Buffalo

Lockport

Jamestown

Bryant Park NYC

Standard Hotel NYC