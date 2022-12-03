This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?

Photo by Mystic/Pexels

It appears that Connecticut's small towns are getting some national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article , the town of Mystic is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Mystic can be found along the water in eastern Connecticut. This area is known for its incredible selection of unique shops, scenic views, great restaurants, and the iconic seaport and aquarium that attracts travelers from near and far.

Photo by Henry Fielder/Unsplash

This historic port town is quintessentially New England and as mentioned in the article, a trip to Mystic can be a true one-of-a-kind experience. Head to the popular Mystic Aquarium– one of only two U.S. aquariums that features Steller sea lions, and, the Olde Mistick Village, an eclectic collection of shops set up inside an old-fashioned village setting.

Photo by Gina Bisgani/Unsplash

For food, Mystic has got some pretty excellent seafood options but the most popular spot remains The Mystic Diner and Restaurant–a classic diner that is spacious and upbeat and known for affordable comfort food favorites and a surprisingly good lobster roll.

For a nightcap, try The Port Of Call–a newly opened bar that's garnered national attention as one of the best bars in the United States.

To learn more about the town of Mystic and all of the wonderful things to see and do here, be sure to check their official site for tourism out here.