Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in West Virginia

The Mountain State has quite a few wonderful ways to revel in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Ohio County, you might just want to visit.

Photo by Imperial Christmas Shoppe/Unsplash

The Imperial Christmas Shoppe is located in the charming city of Wheeling. This massive Christmas store is housed inside a three-story, 24,000 sq foot building that was once a factory. The Imperial Christmas Shoppe is known as the largest Christmas shop in the state and this charming store truly comes alive during the holiday season. A must-visit if you live in the area, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Evan Waters/Unsplash

The store is open seasonally and contains rows upon rows of festive holiday merchandise. You can find just about any decoration here from ribbons and wrapping paper to stockings, ornaments, nutcrackers, and nativity scenes.

The store also features an entire section dedicated to Christmas trees. If you're searching for the perfect pre-lit tree, Imperial is the place to visit.

Even if you don't plan on buying much, simply walking through this wondrous store is bound to put you in the Christmas spirit.

Photo by Imperial Christmas Shoppe/Unsplash

Imperial is even known to host visits from Santa himself, waiting to take pictures with visitors.

The Imperial Christmas Shoppe is open every day of the week besides Sundays from 10 am until 6 pm and closes earlier on Saturdays at 4 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 2332 Main St, Wheeling, WV 26003.