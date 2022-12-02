Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.

Photo by Enchant Christmas/Unsplash

Known as Enchant, this month-long event is presented by the Hallmark Channel and has locations throughout the United States. The event will run from Friday, November 25th, until the new year on January 1st. This festival will make you feel as if you stepped into a magical winter wonderland.

At Enchant in Dallas, you'll find the largest light maze in the world with a big mission: to save Christmas by safely returning all of Santa's presents to him before it’s too late. Visitors will walk through millions of dazzling lights in the form of trees, tunnels, and all kinds of different displays to accomplish the task. Your reward for saving Christmas is a gift from Santa himself.

Photo by Marissa McCann/Unsplash

There's also much more to Enchant other than the dazzling light maze. Here you'll also find an ice skating rink, live entertainment, and the iconic Christkindl Market which will feature 85 unique vendors plus plenty of warm hot cocoa and delicious food from funnel cake to BBQ.

Photo by Chris Kelly/Unsplash

The event will also host visits from Santa himself within their beautiful golden palace. The perfect destination for the entire family, admission to Enchant Dallas starts at $20 per child and $34 per adult. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1438 Coliseum, Dallas, TX 75210.