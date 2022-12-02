This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.

Photo by John Delaney/Unsplash

The Railroad Museum of New England is a museum based in Thomaston, a small town that can be found along the Naugatuck River 10 minutes north of Waterbury.

The museum functions as an educational center that offers plenty of informative displays about the history of trains in Connecticut. They also offer scenic passenger rides throughout the year.

The railroad truly comes alive during the winter time when their holiday-themed train rides become available.

Photo by Emma Schmidt/Unsplash

The Santa Express is an 80-minute journey through the winter wilderness. Guests will get to enjoy real historic train cars from the 1920s that include festive decorations, hot cocoa, a Christmas caroling elf, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

There are four different seating options that range from coach to lounge and observation lounge seating which includes a gift bag, silver bells, freshly baked cookies, a complimentary charcuterie box, and onboard bar service.

No matter what seating option you choose every passenger will receive a special gift from Santa's bag and a silver bell.

Photo by Sarah Reeves/Unsplash

Each train leaves from the beautiful Victorian-era train depot in Thomaston. Trains will depart several times a day 7 days a week until December 30th.

Ticket prices range from $20 a person for coach seating all the way to $149 a person for observation lounge seating. To learn more about the Santa Express and to book your ticket, be sure to visit the New England Railroad's official site here.

Address: 242 E Main St, Thomaston, CT 06787.