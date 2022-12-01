This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Ohio. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Ohio that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Boyd & Wurthmann/Unsplash

Boyd & Wurthmann in Berlin has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

Photo by Emma Parker/Unsplash

Boyd & Wurthmann Restaurant has been an Amish Country favorite since 1938 when it opened as just a grocery store known as Hummel’s Market. By the 1950's owners, Boyd and Wurthmann saw a growing demand for restaurant services so began serving breakfast and lunch—their specialty being Amish-style home cooking.

Today, this historic cafe is known for its down-home experience where you'll feel as if you've traveled back in time once you step inside.

Whether it's the 99-cent coffee or old-school wooden booths, there's something about Boyd & Wurthmann's that just makes it stand out from the rest.

Photo by Blythe Whitman/Unsplash

This beloved spot has many popular menu items but some of the best include their infamous peanut butter pie, the roast beef sandwich, the prime rib dinner, and one of their weekly specials, the swiss steak.

Photo by Brad Miller/Unsplash

If you're a lover of comfort food, you're going to want to check this incredible Ohio diner out. Boyd & Wurthmann is open every day of the week except Sunday for breakfast and lunch. On weekends, the diner closes later at 7:30 to accommodate the dinner crowd. To learn more about the restaurant, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 4819 E Main St, Berlin, OH 44610.