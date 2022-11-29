This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different Colors

The Christmas season is all about making memories that last a lifetime and choosing and cutting your very own Christmas tree is an excellent way to create a family tradition.

There are many amazing choose-and-cut tree farms throughout the Garden State, but none are quite as unique as Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm.

Photo by Allison Devin/Unsplash

Located in the northwest corner of the state in the town of Belvidere, Wyckoff's was established in the 1800s as a livestock farm. Wyckoff's has remained family owned and operated for nearly 200 years now and has gained national attention in recent years when they received the 2019 National Christmas Tree Association Reserve Grand Champion Grower Award.

Photo by Amy Silvermen/Unsplash

The beloved Christmas tree farm is also a 12-time winner of the New Jersey Christmas Tree Grower’s Association Grand Champion Award making them one of the absolute best places to head to if you're looking for a top-notch Christmas tree.

What makes Wyckoff's truly stand out however is their outlandish colored Christmas trees. This year trees are available in nine different colors that include pink, purple, dark blue, light blue, turquoise, magenta, red, black, or white.

Photo by Jake Vonglio/Unsplash

Of course, the traditional green tree is also available. To learn what colors the farm has in stock, you can give them a call at 908-475-4508 or email them with any questions at trees@wyckoffs.com. All trees are first come, first serve.

Wyckoff's is open during the week from 10 am until 4:30 pm. On weekends the farm is open from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm. To learn more, visit their official site here.



Address: 246 County Road 519, Belvidere, NJ 07823.