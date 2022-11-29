Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Katie Herring/Unsplash

Known as the Junior League of Columbia Holiday Market, this festive event takes place annually within the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The four-day shopping event was started with the aim to raise more than $250,000, which is used to support the mission and vision of the Junior League to strengthen the health and well-being of children and families in the Midlands.

Photo by Paul Mirabella/Unsplash

This year, the holiday market will feature nearly 170 merchants selling everything from clothing to handmade jewelry, and festive home decor. If you're looking for a special unique gift to give to anyone on your list this year, the Columbia holiday market is the place to head to.

The market is also known to host fun events during the time it is open. On Sunday, the holiday market will host their Sundaes with Santa event where kids can meet with Santa, snap photos, enjoy games, and an ice cream sundae bar. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

All events will be held at the Cantey and Goodman Buildings at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. The market will open Thursday, December 1st, and will run until Sunday, December 4th.



During our regular shopping hours, there will be food and beverages available for purchase. Parking is available for $5 during regular shopping hours and general admission is $8 per person. To learn more, be sure to visit the event's official page here.

Address: 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201.