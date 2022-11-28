The Most Magical Christmas Towns in Missouri

The holidays are always spectacular around Missouri. From lights and decor to Santa’s workshops, and festive music, Missouri has some of the best Christmas towns around. The towns on this list absolutely come alive during Christmastime to transform into a winter wonderland. Keep reading to learn more about the 9 most magical Christmas towns in Missouri.

1. Branson

Photo by Maxwell Thomas/Unsplash

Not only known as one of the most festive towns in Missouri, Branson is frequently mentioned as one of the most festive in the entire country. This city in southwestern Missouri goes all out with 6.5 million twinkling lights and even puts on numerous live holiday shows daily.

2. Hermann

Photo by Erin Lowry/Unsplash

A charming town that is jam-packed with holiday activities, Hermann hosts a Holiday Wine Trail, a German Christmas Market, a Santa pub crawl, old-fashioned carriage rides, and even a visit from Santa himself. His first appearance is set for December 3rd where he'll be handing out treats during the holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony in town.

3. Independence

Photo by John Boone/Unsplash

A unique opportunity to take a step back in time to the Victorian era, Independence's beautiful Vaile Mansion will be completely decked out for the holidays with rooms that make for some seriously amazing photo ops.

4. Kansas City

Photo by Gillham Studios/Pexels

Kansas City has garnered national acclaim for its incredible light displays each year. In addition to this, the city will also host a number of different festive events that include live music, fireworks, and a 45-foot-tall tree.

5. Laurie

Photo by Mike Abraham/Unsplash

A beloved holiday tradition, Laurie is home to the magical Enchanted Village of Lights. This drive-thru light display will feature thousands of lights and admission is completely free.

6. New Madrid

Photo by Pierce Freedman/Unsplash

If you're looking for a unique holiday event, look no further than New Madrid's Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site which will feature hundreds of feet of fresh pine roping, Christmas trees, ribbons, and trimmings. Guided tours will be available on select dates throughout the holiday season.

7. Springfield

Photo by Anthony David/Unsplash

A city that feels like a Hallmark Christmas movie, Springfield hosts parades, holiday shows, and even horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the holiday season. You can expect plenty of unique and exciting events when you plan a visit to Springfield during the month of December.

8. St. Charles

Photo by John Cuddy/Unsplash

The charming town of St. Charles celebrates the holidays in a big way, with festivities taking place all throughout the month leading up to Christmas. During the town's annual Christmas Traditions Festival the town is filled with carolers, Santas from around the world, beautiful holiday décor, and the Gingerbread Village– a wonderful chance to meet Santa.

9. St. Louis

Photo by Henry Foye/Unsplash

An absolute must-visit during the holidays, St. Louis will offer guests a dazzling holiday market, ice skating rink, and magical festival of lights–a free event that will include festive holiday performances, photo opportunities, real reindeer, vendor booths, and a fireworks finale.