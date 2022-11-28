The Most Magical Christmas Towns in Missouri

Travel Maven

The holidays are always spectacular around Missouri. From lights and decor to Santa’s workshops, and festive music, Missouri has some of the best Christmas towns around. The towns on this list absolutely come alive during Christmastime to transform into a winter wonderland. Keep reading to learn more about the 9 most magical Christmas towns in Missouri.

1. Branson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34O30I_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byMaxwell Thomas/Unsplash

Not only known as one of the most festive towns in Missouri, Branson is frequently mentioned as one of the most festive in the entire country. This city in southwestern Missouri goes all out with 6.5 million twinkling lights and even puts on numerous live holiday shows daily.

2. Hermann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsA9c_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byErin Lowry/Unsplash

A charming town that is jam-packed with holiday activities, Hermann hosts a Holiday Wine Trail, a German Christmas Market, a Santa pub crawl, old-fashioned carriage rides, and even a visit from Santa himself. His first appearance is set for December 3rd where he'll be handing out treats during the holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony in town.

3. Independence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35g4V1_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byJohn Boone/Unsplash

A unique opportunity to take a step back in time to the Victorian era, Independence's beautiful Vaile Mansion will be completely decked out for the holidays with rooms that make for some seriously amazing photo ops.

4. Kansas City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g52CG_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byGillham Studios/Pexels

Kansas City has garnered national acclaim for its incredible light displays each year. In addition to this, the city will also host a number of different festive events that include live music, fireworks, and a 45-foot-tall tree.

5. Laurie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9a46_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byMike Abraham/Unsplash

A beloved holiday tradition, Laurie is home to the magical Enchanted Village of Lights. This drive-thru light display will feature thousands of lights and admission is completely free.

6. New Madrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmA5w_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byPierce Freedman/Unsplash

If you're looking for a unique holiday event, look no further than New Madrid's Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site which will feature hundreds of feet of fresh pine roping, Christmas trees, ribbons, and trimmings. Guided tours will be available on select dates throughout the holiday season.

7. Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245GOr_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byAnthony David/Unsplash

A city that feels like a Hallmark Christmas movie, Springfield hosts parades, holiday shows, and even horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the holiday season. You can expect plenty of unique and exciting events when you plan a visit to Springfield during the month of December.

8. St. Charles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MH8MB_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byJohn Cuddy/Unsplash

The charming town of St. Charles celebrates the holidays in a big way, with festivities taking place all throughout the month leading up to Christmas. During the town's annual Christmas Traditions Festival the town is filled with carolers, Santas from around the world, beautiful holiday décor, and the Gingerbread Village– a wonderful chance to meet Santa.

9. St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uAi8_0jQGYz8l00
Photo byHenry Foye/Unsplash

An absolute must-visit during the holidays, St. Louis will offer guests a dazzling holiday market, ice skating rink, and magical festival of lights–a free event that will include festive holiday performances, photo opportunities, real reindeer, vendor booths, and a fireworks finale.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# missouri# things to do# christmas# holidays# events

Comments / 0

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
102578 followers

More from Travel Maven

Connecticut State

This Magical Christmas Light Show in Connecticut is a Must-Visit

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Connecticut in the coming weeks. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest, keep reading to learn more about this magical light show in eastern CT.

Read full story
3 comments
Awendaw, SC

This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State

With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
14 comments
Stillwater, MN

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.

Read full story
Nellysford, VA

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

This Pennsylvania Dog Sled Tour is an Epic Winter Adventure

Winter brings plenty of annoying problems like snowstorms and cold windy days but winter can also promise plenty of adventure. From snowboarding and ice skating to some really unique experiences like taking a scenic tour on a dog sled. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Wichita, KS

Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Buffalo, NY

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.

Read full story
2 comments
Connecticut State

This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?

Read full story
15 comments
Wheeling, WV

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in West Virginia

The Mountain State has quite a few wonderful ways to revel in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Ohio County, you might just want to visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.

Read full story
24 comments
Connecticut State

This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.

Read full story
4 comments
Arlington, TX

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.

Read full story
7 comments
Murrells Inlet, SC

Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this Year

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of South Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Brookgreen Gardens for their beautiful Nights of a Thousand Candles event. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
18 comments
Charlotte, NC

This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Belvidere, NJ

This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different Colors

The Christmas season is all about making memories that last a lifetime and choosing and cutting your very own Christmas tree is an excellent way to create a family tradition. There are many amazing choose-and-cut tree farms throughout the Garden State, but none are quite as unique as Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm.

Read full story
21 comments
Columbia, SC

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
College Station, TX

Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas

For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy