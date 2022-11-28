Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas

For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Mary Esposito/Unsplash

Santa's Wonderland in College Station is a bucket-list-worthy holiday tradition that takes place in eastern Texas each year.

A magical experience for both children and adults, Santa's Wonderland is jam-packed with things to see and do.

This year we can expect a hayride tour, horse and carriage rides, an ice skating rink, a snow playground, a walkable trail of lights, a petting zoo, a polar express train ride, and of course, an opportunity to meet and sit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Photo by Max P/Unsplash

One of the most magical and memorable experiences at Santa's Wonderland is Santa's Hayride Tour. The tour is complete with festive holiday music, freshly bundled hay, and raised seating for better views as you ride through 4 million dazzling holiday lights.

Photo by Carly Sprye/Unsplash

The festival will also feature plenty of delicious food in Texas-sized portions. Come hungry because there will be everything here from BBQ and homemade Pizza to giant 1/2 pound burgers, funnel cakes, fudge, pies, cinnamon roasted nuts, and much more.

Photo by Katie Leclerc/Unsplash

If you visit just one Christmas event this holiday season, make it this one. Santa's Wonderland will be open every day of the week until December 30th. To learn more, be sure to visit the festival's official site here.

Address: 18898 Hwy 6, College Station, TX 77845.