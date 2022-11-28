This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.

Depending on where you live you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but, when you’re really, really hungry for a hearty Philly cheesesteak that’s so big it barely fits on the plate, you have to try this old-fashioned eatery.

Photo by Carl Leon/Unsplash

One Pound Cheese Steak is an interesting little restaurant located on the corner of Kensington and Lehigh. While this vintage spot might catch your eye at first for its old, run-down signage, collection of photographs from decades past plastered on its exterior, and bright green awning, it's the food on the inside that will really make your jaw drop.

Photo by Tom Powell/Unsplash

One Pound Cheese Steak's menu features more than a dozen types of cheesesteaks including one-pound cheesesteaks and a massive two-foot-long cheesesteak.

If you're in the mood for a classic Philadelphia cheesesteak, opt for the one-foot cheesesteak. If you're looking to try something completely one-of-a-kind, go for the pizza steak or the bacon cheesesteak.

Photo by Rachel White/Unsplash

In addition to delicious cheesesteaks, One Pound also offers hoagies, burgers, buffalo wings, and sides like french fries covered in cheese.

Photo by Carly Hecht/Unsplash

One Pound Cheese Steak is open every day of the week from 11 am until 11:30 pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant closes at 1:30 am.

To learn more about One Pound Cheese Steak and its menu offerings, be sure to visit its official site here.

Address: 2661 Kensington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125.