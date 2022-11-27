Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Camelback Resort/Pexels

Camelback Resort is an incredible winter destination located within the Poconos region in Tannersville. The resort offers everything from an indoor water park to skiing, snowboarding, and a snow tubing track known as the largest in the country.

This snow tubing park features 42 lanes so you'll be able to fly down the mountain as many times as you want without having to wait in long lines.

Photo by Janee Peterson/Unsplash

You'll be carried to the top of the hill by a Magic Carpet Lift in between runs. The lift operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hooking your tube to a moving cable or hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

The park is open during the day and also at night for an epic glow-in-the-dark experience complete with LED lights.

Photo by Reina Smith/Unsplash

Each ticket costs $55 and allows you a 2-hour long session of unlimited rides. Tubing begins at 1 pm each day and ends at 8 pm.

This year, the snow tubing park will open on Saturday, December 17th, and will run throughout the entire winter into March. To learn more, be sure to visit their official snow tubing page here.

Address: 301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372.