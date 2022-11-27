Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.

Photo by Jenna K./Pexels

The Aurora Cemetery can be found in in Aurora, a small city within the outskirts of Fort Worth. It is one of the oldest cemeteries in the state of Texas and dates back to 1861.

On April 19, 1897, an article detailing a UFO crash was published in the Dallas Morning News. The UFO was described to have hit a windmill two days earlier, resulting in the death of a supposed extraterrestrial pilot. This was one of the very first reported signs of aliens in the country, 50 years before the sighting at Roswell was reported.

Photo by Matt Kane/Unsplash

Citizens of the city have clearly embraced the iconic UFO legend and have even placed a miniature saucer and alien figure on the cemetery's lawn facing the street.

An official Texas Historical Commission marker even mentions the crash along with other interesting points regarding the cemetery.

There used to be a headstone in the cemetery that marked where the supposed alien was rumored to be buried. It has since been removed. So, while you won't find any physical proof of aliens here, this cemetery is still a fascinating place to explore if you're ever in the area.

Photo by Julie Reynolds/Unsplash

Learn more about the Aurora Cemetery and its history, be sure to check out this interesting article.

What do you think? Do you believe there’s life outside of planet Earth? Let us know your thoughts.

Address: 507 Cemetery Rd, Aurora, TX 76078.