10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Ohio

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Ohio in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.

Ashtabula County Lights on the Lake | Ashtabula

Photo by Kary Herron/Unsplash

Held along the scenic banks of Lake Erie, Lights on the Lake will cover 54 acres and feature over 70 light displays. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per car.

Bright Nights | Lima

Photo by Danielle Vakelson/Unsplash

Bright Nights is held at the Allen County Fairgrounds. There are over 80 festive displays here including an illuminated light tunnel. The Lima Symphony Orchestra will perform music from The Nutcracker over the radio as you drive thru the lights. Admission is $10 per car.

Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights | Delaware

Photo by Kendra Brown/Unsplash

An incredible 3-mile-long drive-through festive lights and displays. Butch Bando's is a family-owned and operated tradition in the Columbus area for nearly 30 years now. Admission costs $20 on weekdays and $30 on weekends.

Christmas Cruise Thru | Hicksville

Photo by Christmas Cruise Thru/Unsplash

Held at the Defiance County Fairgrounds, the Christmas Cruise Thru features over 3 million lights along 2.5 miles. On select weekends they will hold special events that include live reindeer, visits with Santa, a mini village, vendors, and a festival of trees. Admission to this event requires a Goodwill donation.

Holiday In Lights | Lebanon

Photo by Beth White/Unsplash

A beloved light show in the Cincinnati area, Holiday In Lights is over a mile long and features 250 light displays. Special effects glasses can be purchased to enhance your experience. Admission is $20 per car.

Journey Borealis | Hamilton

Photo by Pyramid Sculpture/Unsplash

Held inside of the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, Journey Borealis features over one million holiday lights and independent artist displays. Admission is $25 per car.

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow | Middletown

Photo by Dylan Decandia/Unsplash

Back for its 6th year, Land of Illusion has added over 500,000 lights for the 2022 season. The theme park will also host a Christmas Village, petting zoo, and Santa's Workshop to visit after you're done driving through the light show. Admission is $9 a person.

Light Up Middletown | Middletown

Photo by Ben Barker/Unsplash

Light Up Middletown is open every night from Thanksgiving until New Year's Eve. This southwestern Ohio tradition will feature tons of dazzling displays that change every year. Admission is on a donation basis.

Magic of Lights | Middelburg Heights

Photo by Christine Calloway/Unsplash

Magic of Lights is held at the Cuyahoga Fairgrounds and is over a mile long. The display will feature 40 festive scenes, a 200-foot light tunnel, and fun events like Christmas karaoke and a visit from Santa, and some pretty adorable Samoan snow dogs on Fridays. Admission is $23 per car if purchased online

Upper's Winter Fantasy of Lights | Upper Sandusky

Photo by Paula Hook/Unsplash

Running throughout the entire month of December, this epic light display will be held in the 33-acre Harrison Smith Park. Upper's also offers horse-drawn carriage rides. Admission is $5 per car on weekdays and $10 per car on weekends.