This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California

We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Edie Yu/Unsplash

This colorful little roadside shack is the definition of a hidden gem. From the outside, this place doesn't look like much but we promise Tori's is home to some of the best soul food that the state has to offer.

Photo by Sean Thomas/Unsplash

Tori's Place opened back in 2013 with a mission to serve the best soul food west of the Mississippi. Owners and twin sisters, Veronica and Victoria have been cooking with recipes that were passed down to them through family.

The menu here is simple and straightforward. Choose between a variety of mouth-watering meat options like catfish, fried chicken, riblets, pork chops, meatloaf, and red snapper paired with delicious sides like fries, mac and cheese, and rice and gravy.

Photo by Sherri Hillson/Unsplash

While you cannot go wrong no matter what you decide to order, Tori's is known for one menu item in particular and that is its gumbo. Available on weekends only, this comfort food delicacy comes complete with big chunks of chicken, sausage, and shrimp, and many claim it is the best in all of California.

If you're a lover of soul food, you have to try Tori's for yourself. The restaurant is open every day of the week except for Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 am until 6 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official Facebook page here.

Address: 1525 Grand Ave, Sacramento, CA 95838.