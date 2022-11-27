This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store

Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.

Take the town of Lehighton for instance, located in Carbon County about 30 miles northwest of Allentown. Here, you'll find scenic hilly landscapes and a glimpse into a life that remains much simpler than what we're used to today.

Photo by Grace Speilman/Unsplash

Country Junction can be found right on Interchange Road in Lehighton. This sprawling store is 50,000 square feet and features just about everything–from holiday decorations to aisles of delicious snacks.

This popular Pennsylvania destination got its start back in 1983 as a lawn care supplies and gift shop. In 2006 a devastating fire swept throughout the store completely destroying it, but Country Junction came back new and better than ever in the year 2010. Today, it is known as the world's largest general store.

Photo by Kelly Piccolo/Unsplash

The store is a charming throwback to your childhood and includes cartoon cutouts of your favorite characters like Foghorn Leghorn and a painted yellow brick road that will lead you through the store.

Country Junction is divided into several different sections that include a grocery store, hunting section, gift shop, candy counter, and a massive holiday showroom where you can find just about any type of decoration depending on the season you visit.

Photo by Rachel Pellot/Unsplash

A perfect place to bring the whole family, the store also features an arcade that boasts over 40 games, laser tag, and bowling. The store also offers a festival in the fall and the world's largest yard sale.

Photo by Leslie Singer/Unsplash

To learn more about Country Junction, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 6565 Interchange Rd, Lehighton, PA 18235.



