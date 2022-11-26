Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Alexia Jones/Unsplash

The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden can be found along the border of South Carolina in the town of Belmont. This stunning garden opened to the public over 20 years ago and has since grown to encompass 380 acres of beautiful rolling hills, meadows, and lakeside views.

The garden truly comes alive during the holiday season for their annual Holidays at the Garden event.

Beginning on the night after Thanksgiving and until December 31st, visitors will be able to walk through the garden after dark and enter a truly magical oasis filled with thousands of dazzling lights, topiary displays, and sparkling fountains.

A perfect event for the whole family to enjoy, Holidays at the Garden will also feature an outdoor fire and s'mores station, food trucks, and The Garden Store and Wine Nook–the perfect place to grab a unique Christmas gift.

The garden will be open every day except for Mondays, Tuesdays, Christmas eve, and Christmas day from 5 pm until 9 pm. Admission will cost $20 per adult and $10 per child. To learn more about the Holidays at the Garden, be sure to visit the botanical garden's official event page here.

Address: 6500 S New Hope Rd, Belmont, NC 28012.