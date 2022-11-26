This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New York

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Lucky for us, New York state is filled with these types of restaurants. From tiny family-owned cafes to hole-in-the-wall joints that will take you back in time, keep reading to find out more about this middle-of-nowhere steakhouse that is so worth the drive.

Bear's Steakhouse has been family owned and operated for more than 50 years and is well-known throughout the surrounding area of Schenectady. It remains one of the most beloved Upstate New York restaurants to this day.

Inside this charming steakhouse, you'll find wood-panneled walls and knickknack-lined shelves that will make you feel like you entered the cozy home of an older relative.

The menu here is filled with delectable options from chateaubriand to prime rib and thick filets. No matter what you are craving, you can rest assured it will be one of the most perfect steaks you've ever tried.

Bear's also offers a variety of delicious sides from fresh vegetables to hearty potatoes, shrimp cocktail, and even a dessert menu filled with classics like their homemade pie.

Bear's Steakhouse is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 pm until 8 pm. Be sure to call the restaurant in advance to make a reservation before visiting as tables do tend to go fast. To learn more about Bear's, you can visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 8254 Duanesburg Rd, Duanesburg, NY 12056.