Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.

Photo by Erin Kovalsky/Unsplash

The Skylands Stadium Light Show and Christmas Village is an epic holiday event that takes place in Augusta each year throughout the last week of November and the entire month of December.

The stadium will feature a Christmas Village complete with a Ferris wheel, carousel, ice skating rink, tons of family photo ops, and a winter beer garden.

Photo by Hannah Emory/Unsplash

There will also be tons of delicious treats from more than a dozen food vendors that include an outdoor s'mores station and hot cocoa.

But by far the most beloved tradition here is the enchanting drive-through light show. You'll be able to journey through a mile-long trail of over 2 million lights and festive displays all from the comfort of your car.

The event will also feature a walk-through light tunnel that is simply mesmerizing.

Photo by Katy Hilton/Unsplash

Skylands Stadium Light Show and Christmas Village will open Wednesday, November 23rd, and run until December 30th every day from 5 pm until 8 pm except for select holidays. General admission tickets cost $29 per car and must be purchased online in advance. To learn more, be sure to visit the event's official site located here.

Address: Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village- 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ 07822.