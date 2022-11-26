Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink

There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Lock 3/Unsplash

Lock 3 can be found in downtown Akron and is known as a beacon of fun that's open year-round. In the Summer and Fall the area is host to outdoor movies, food festivals, and live local performances. In the Winter, Lock 3 truly comes alive with visits from Santa Claus, dinner with The Grinch, and a winter festival that boasts ice bumper cars, a holiday parade, a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks, and the largest ice skating rink in the state.

The Winter Blast Kickoff will begin this Friday, November 25th with an illuminated holiday parade to welcome Santa to town. A magical tree lighting and fireworks display will follow. This all-day festival is bound to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Photo by John Seymour/Unsplash

Throughout the entire month of December, you'll be able to enjoy ice skating at a super affordable price–just $5 for rental skates and $3 if you bring your own. You might also want to try the exhilarating bumper cars on ice, an experience that's fun for the whole family.

Photo by James Riccio/Unsplash

Lock 3 also offers plenty of food and drinks from warm pretzels and loaded bacon cheese fries to meatball subs and hot dogs.

To learn more about Akron's Lock 3 Park, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 200 S Main St, Akron, OH 44308.