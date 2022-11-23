Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDOUd_0jLbTAxl00
Photo byChris Loudon/Unsplash

The Speedway Christmas Presentation is a magical light show that takes place along the Charlotte Motor Speedway each holiday season. In years prior, the light display passed over the iconic track but in the last couple of years, the light display now allows you to drive right on the speedway track for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

This incredible light display will feature four million LED Christmas lights that are placed across a four-mile course making it the largest drive-through light show in the entire state. The course will also feature plenty of displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KQDE_0jLbTAxl00
Photo byJerry O’Connell/Unsplash

The Speedway Christmas light display promises to be a fantastic and festive evening out for the entire family. If you're looking for things to do with the kids during Christmastime in North Carolina, this magical journey is a must-visit.

The Speedway Christmas will be open every day of the week until Sunday, January 8th, 2023 from 6 pm until 10 pm. The light show will be closed on Christmas Eve. The show is the busiest on Friday and Saturday nights so visiting on a weekday night or Sunday night is highly encouraged for faster entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0qTh_0jLbTAxl00
Photo byDarin Bush/Unsplash

General admission is $40 per vehicle. To learn more and purchase tickets, be sure to visit the event's official page here.

Address: 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027.

