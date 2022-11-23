This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida

There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by John Delaney/Unsplash

Tropicana Field is a multi-purpose domed stadium located in St. Petersburg, Florida. The stadium has been the home of the Tampa Bay Rays since the team's inaugural season in 1998. This holiday season, the stadium will be home to one of the most epic Christmas events in the state.

Known as Enchant Christmas, this month-long event is presented by the Hallmark Channel and will open this Friday, November 25th, and run until the new year on January 1st.

Photo by Kevin Hartman/Unsplash

You'll feel as if you stepped into a magical winter wonderland at Enchant. The event space will feature a spectacular holiday light maze, a Christmas market, 100 foot tall Christmas tree, visits from Santa, holiday treats, and one of the most incredible ice skating rinks you've ever seen.

Photo by Enchant Christmas/Unsplash

Ice skate your way through a massive trail illuminated by trees covered in lights, festive decorations, and holiday tunes. No matter your age, a visit to this wondrous ice skating rink is sure to make you feel like a kid at heart.

Skates are completely free to rent and tickets to skate cost $18 a person. Tickets to Enchant can be purchased online in advance here. To learn more about the event, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page.

Address: 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33705.