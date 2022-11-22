This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New Jersey

Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in southern New Jersey that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Sue McGraw/Unsplash

Christine's House of Kingfish BBQ is somewhat of a hidden gem located in Shamong, a town in southcentral Jersey within the Pine Barrens. While this restaurant is nothing more than a small shack set up on the side of the road with a few picnic benches you can still expect a line of loyal patrons waiting most hours of the day to get their fix of the absolutely delicious BBQ that's offered here.

Photo by Tyler King/Unsplash

Kingfish got its start back in the 1970s as an outdoor roadside stand. The owner, Charles Bryant Sr, was eventually dubbed “the King of Ribs” by a local newspaper writer. Today, the eatery continues to thrive and is now owned and operated by third-generation family members.

Menu options here are simple and straightforward. Choose between ribs, pulled pork, chicken, fish fillet, and brisket served on a sandwich or by itself paired with a heaping pile of side options that include mac and cheese, cornbread, biscuits, collard greens, and candied yams. Kingfish also offers a delicious sweet potato pie served in a graham cracker crust for dessert.

Photo by Greg Adelman/Unsplash

No matter what you opt for here, one thing is for certain, you'll definitely be transported to an absolute BBQ heaven.

Christine's House of Kingfish BBQ is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm until 7 pm and closes at 6 pm on Sundays. To learn more about Christine's and all their menu options, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 926 US-206, Shamong, NJ 08088.