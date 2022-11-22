Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in Michigan

The Great Lake State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saginaw County, you might just want to visit.

Photo by Bronner's/Unsplash

Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is known as the largest Christmas store in the world. This sprawling store spans 27 acres in the town of Frankenmuth–a charming city in eastern Michigan that is home to Bavarian-style architecture that makes for a wonderful day trip destination, especially during the holiday season.

Bronner's was opened back in 1945 by Wally Bronner. The store got its start as a small sign shop. Since then it's grown to become one of the top attractions in the state of Michigan.

Bronner's is housed inside a massive colorfully painted building. On the outside, you'll notice meticulously landscaped gardens complete with a giant nativity scene.

Photo by Annie Johnson/Unsplash

Once you step inside you'll be transported to a magical Christmas wonderland. There are over 50,000 different items to browse within Bronner's. You'll find everything from unique ornaments to wreaths, trees, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Photo by David Turner/Unsplash

You could easily spend hours inside this store wandering through all the gorgeous merchandise. There's even a snack area within the store so you can refuel in between rooms.

Bronner's is open every day of the week from 9 am until 7 pm and open even later on Fridays and Saturdays. To learn more about Bronner's be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 25 Christmas Ln, Frankenmuth, MI 48734.



