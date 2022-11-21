The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.

A beloved Loudonville tradition, the Kingdom of Lights takes place at the beautiful Landoll's Mohican Castle every evening starting on November 25th and runs until December 24th. Expect plenty of spectacular lights and dazzling displays that create an incredible holiday experience for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Photo by Jake Hutton/Unsplash

This outdoor and indoor walking event will feature over 150,000 lights, outdoor Christmas trees, and plenty of Holiday tunes. You might even get to meet Santa Claus himself who's known to drop down the chimney at The Pavilion to meet children every Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Photo by Emily Fledger/Unsplash

The inside of the castle is just as gorgeous as the outside and is filled with fireplaces, spiral staircases, wooden beams, and cozy rugs. If you work up an appetite after strolling these beautiful grounds you can dine inside the castle's restaurant known as The Copper Mug Grille where you can enjoy a hearty winter meal.

This one-of-a-kind holiday experience is truly a must-visit. The admission price is a car pass that costs just $8 per car. The event is held from 3 pm until 9 pm every day of the week. To learn more about the Kingdom of Lights, be sure to visit their official site or Facebook page here.

Address: 561 Township Road 3352, Loudonville, OH 44842.