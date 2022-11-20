Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park

North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.

Greg Abbott/Unsplash

Ghost Town In The Sky was a wild west themed amusement park located in Maggie Valley, a small town near the Smoky Mountains. The park opened back in 1961 and became a wildly popular family destination known for its live-action shows and beautiful setting on top of Buck Mountain. At its peak, more than 500,000 people visited each season.

Visitors who entered the park would first take a seat along the chairlift which would climb more than 1,250 feet in elevation before reaching the entrance to Ghost Town. The park was divided into several "towns" with different themes that included an Indian Village, a Mountain Town, and Mining Town.

Terry Cut/Unsplash

The park also contained a roller coaster, tilt-a-whirl, swings ride, Black Widow Scrambler, bumper cars, kid's coaster, merry-go-round, and train ride.

Patrick James/Unsplash

Eventually, some of the older rides at Ghost Town In The Sky fell into disrepair. After one rider got stuck on the chairlift for several hours in 2002, owner R.B. Coburn decided to put the park up for sale. Ghost Town was sold and then reopened in May 2007 after millions were spent on renovations. Unfortunately, due to the recession and rising gas prices, the park eventually closed again in 2009. A couple of Disney executives made an attempt to purchase Ghost Town a decade later, but they encountered some stumbling blocks. The park has unfortunately remained closed ever since.

Today, the remnants of this once exciting and fun amusement park sit vacant, slowly being reclaimed by nature. While trespassing remains illegal, you can check out more f this fascinating abandoned attraction by watching this YouTube video.