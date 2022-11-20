This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State

Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.

Take the city of Richmond for instance, located in Madison County in the heart of central Kentucky's horse country. Here, you'll find sprawling fields and a glimpse into a life that remains much simpler than what we're used to today.

Arnold Hayes/Unsplash

Newby Country Store opened back in 1891 and is one of the last remaining true country stores left in the state of Kentucky. This eatery is filled with small-town charm and boasts a porch complete with rocking chairs, vintage signage, shelves filled with unique gifts, and some of the best sandwiches you'll ever try.

William Overland/Unsplash

This beloved community staple sells everything from specialty grocery items, candy, antiques, and clothing but what it's truly known for is its deli hiding in the back of the store.

Each sandwich here is made from fresh, locally grown ingredients and made with lots of southern love. Their menu options include classics like ham and cheese to more decadent options like the Farm Boy which includes 4 meat options.

Newby Country Store/Unsplash

For the holiday season, Newby Country Store will be hosting an adorable Sandwiches with Santa event starting on the first week of December this year. Each ticket will include lunch/dinner and a seat at a table for 30 minutes in a large heated tent located across the road with onsite parking, unlimited photos with Santa, a tour through Santa's Workshop, an unlimited hot cocoa bar, and arts and crafts. All proceeds from this event will go to The Newby Blessed Foundation.

The Newby Country Store is open every day of the week from 9 am until 5 pm. On Sundays, the store is open from 10 am until 4 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 435 Newby Rd, Richmond, KY 40475.