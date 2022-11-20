Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.

Bradley Lovell/Unsplash

Land of Lights Christmas Park got its start back in 1998 and started out as just a small attraction for the community of Athens. Over the years, the show has gotten bigger and bigger. Today, this giant Christmas park boasts over four million lights that span across a one-mile drive. The Christmas Park attracts visitors from far and wide and is known as the best and largest drive-through light show in all of Texas.

Johnny Mulins/Unsplash

The light show features over 50 musical scenes and motion-controlled light displays filled with characters you'll recognize and love from Elvis to popular cartoons. There are six tunnels, 14 arches, and 2,000 wooden cutouts.

Highlights include an entire North Pole Village, the Grinch's Whoville, and classic odes to the state of Texas like an old-fashioned diner scene that includes a windmill and patrons decked out in cowboy boots.

Amanda Neuman/Unsplash

You never know what you'll find at this one-of-a-kind light show. Christmas Park Athens has been open for a week now and will be open every day from 6 pm until 10 pm until January 3rd. Admission will cost $30 per car if you pay in cash and $35 if you pay with card. To learn more about the light show, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: Patterson Rd, Athens, TX 75751.