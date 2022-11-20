This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Massachusetts is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the Cambridge Antique Market. Keep reading to learn more.

Paul Tomlin/Unsplash

Located just 10 minutes outside of downtown Boston, the Cambridge Antique Market is tucked inside a beautiful historic building that's filled with so much to explore. There are over 150 vendors spread across 5 floors. Slip on a pair of comfortable shoes and get ready to walk because you'll have a lot of ground to cover if you want to see everything here.

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage record players, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 1800s.

Matt Lewis/Unsplash

One of the best parts about vising the Antique Market is that you never know what you'll find. The pieces here are constantly being sourced and updated so no matter how many times you visit you'll always stumble across something new and exciting.

But even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to this antique mall is a lot like visiting a museum. A walk through these seemingly endless aisles is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Joya Helander/Unsplash

The Cambridge Antique Market is open every day of the week except for Monday from 11 am until 5:30 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 201 Monsignor O'Brien Highway, Cambridge, MA 02141.