This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.

Julia Handra/Unsplash

That's why articles like this one published by Mashed come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Ohio is Cleveland's Pizza Whirl.

Situated just off Route 42 on W 25th Street in Cleveland, Pizza Whirl is a fairly new pizzeria that opened in 2017. During the last few years, the restaurant has become known for its incredible New York-style pizza, fair pricing, and super fast service.

Ben Moeller/Unsplash

Pizza Whirl is housed inside a simple exposed brick building. The main focus here is their seemingly endless array of fresh toppings displayed behind what looks like a deli counter. Their business model allows customers to fully customize their pies as if they walked into Subway or Chipotle.

Pizza Whirl also offers a diverse list of signature pies that are sure to satisfy just about any craving you could imagine. As the article points out, one of the best and most popular pies here is known as Mushroom Madness–a personal pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, porcini mushroom, cream sauce, and romano cheese.

Em Khalid/Unsplash

If mushrooms aren't your thing, Pizza Whirl also offers a Penne alla Vodka, Margherita, BBQ, Nutella, and Chicken signature pies. The pizzeria is also known for their unbeatable calzones and garlic knots.

If you're ever in the area, be sure to add this pizza joint to your itinerary. Pizza Whirl is open every day of the week except Mondays and Tuesdays from 12 pm until 11 pm. The restaurant closes at 2 am on weekends. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1822 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.