This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Florida. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media giant Eat This, Not That, there's one diner in Florida that is a winning favorite.

Reece Mathers/Unsplash

Southern Charm Cafe in Cape Canaveral has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

Located on a small strip of island just outside of Orlando, Southern Charm Cafe is a casual daytime restaurant serving hearty breakfast plates, sandwiches, and southern comfort food favorites.

Eben Schoemen/Unsplash

This popular eatery is known as being one of the best in the area. Patrons flock to this location for its reliably delicious food and while it can get crowded at times, you can bet that the service here is always fast and efficient so you never have to wait too long.

Another huge draw to Southern Charm Cafe is the prices. In this day and age, it seems like every restaurant has been affected by inflation but Southern Charm definitely remains an exception. Everything on their menu is priced at under 10 bucks.

Lori Terry/Unsplash

Some of their most popular menu items include their grits, chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, and the classic biscuits covered in sausage gravy.

If you're a foodie who loves breakfast, you're gonna want to check this incredible Florida diner out. Southern Charm Cafe is open every day of the week except Wednesday from 6:30 am until 2:30 pm. To learn more about the restaurant, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 8501 Astronaut Blvd, Port Canaveral, FL 32920.