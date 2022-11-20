Hamburg, NY

Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New York

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New York but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Keep reading to learn more.

A beloved western New York tradition, the Festival of Lights takes place every weekend starting on November 25th and runs until December 23rd. Expect plenty of spectacular lights and dazzling displays that create an incredible holiday experience for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

This year, the festival will include a drive-through light display, a visit from Santa, live reindeer, a new Christmas Express Train Ride, an illuminated pixel show choreographed to music, and indoor kiddie rides. There will also be food and shopping vendors located within a festive outdoor European-style market.

While there are so many wonderful highlights, one of the best destinations within the festival is the stunning Christmas Tree Forest. This one-of-a-kind attraction boasts a trail of beautifully lit Christmas trees complete with garland-covered lamp posts, gazebos covered in lights, and if you're lucky, a snowy trail that adds to the perfectly scenic experience.

Tickets to the Festival of Lights are available to purchase online only. Admission is calculated per carload at $30 a car. The festival will operate every weekend from 5 pm until 10 pm.

To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here. For all updates and announcements, you can find their Facebook page here.

Address: 5600 McKinley Pkwy, Hamburg, NY 14075.

