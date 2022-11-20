Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Ralph Koh/Unsplash

River City Cafe is one of those places. A thriving restaurant with multiple locations throughout the state, a trip here is definitely bucket-list worthy. This infamous burger joint attracts visitors from near and far for its eclectic roadside charm, fun and friendly staff, and massive burgers.

Brian Stoehr/Unsplash

The burger here is known as The Kitchen Sink and, in total, it weighs 5 pounds. This giant delight is an innovative creation that is unlike anything you've ever tried before.

Joe Harvell/Unsplash

The Kitchen Sink is comprised of two massive burgers that are topped with Texas chili, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, mustard, and mayonnaise.

In addition to these massive 5-pound burgers, River City Cafe also offers deep-fried bologna sandwiches, a mac and cheese burger, bacon cheese fries, bite-sized garlic cheese curds, massive onion rings, and delicious desserts like their chocolate peanut butter pie.

Nancy Rodgers/Unsplash

A must-visit for foodies who love comfort food classics, River City Cafe has several locations in Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, and Murrells Inlet. The restaurant is open every day of the week from 11 am until 10 pm.

To learn more about River City Cafe and all of their incredible menu options, be sure to visit their official site here, Facebook page, or Instagram page here.