This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride near Louisville. Keep reading to learn more.

The festive Polar Express train ride is a truly magical experience that the Kentucky Railway Museum features each year. Each train ride is approximately 90 minutes long and includes a visit from Santa himself.

Kenny Parker/Unsplash

There are two train options–a daytime train known as the Santa Express and a nighttime train known as the North Pole Express. The Santa Express will travel through the scenic Rolling Fork River Valley before stopping at the North Pole to visit Santa. The North Pole Express will leave at night and upon arrival at the North Pole, Santa will board the train and travel back to New Haven with guests all the while enjoying merry Christmas tunes. Each train ride costs under $30 a person.

Kentucky Railway Museum/Unsplash

Guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas and purchase hot cocoa and cookies at the historic station before boarding the trains.

There are still available times and dates in the month of December but this seasonal train ride tends to sell out fast so be sure to book as soon as you can by visiting this link here.

To learn more about the railroad and all of the wonderful passenger trains they offer, be sure to check the Kentucky Railway Museum's official site here. For all updates and announcements, be sure to follow their Facebook page here.

Address: 136 S Main St, New Haven, KY 40051.