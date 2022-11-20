This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.

Dan Ives/Unsplash

The North Pole Christmas Village is located in northern Wisconsin in the town of Chilton in between Green Bay and Milwaukee.

This beloved holiday tradition is known as one of Wisconsin's largest indoor animated walk-thru experiences. Expect plenty of charming holiday displays including a skating penguin ice skating rink and a teddy bear village which is a new installment for the 2022 season.

Felicia Spade/Unsplash

This year, the attraction will feature both indoor and outdoor displays, a concession area offering plenty of Christmas cookies and milk, and a visit from Santa Claus himself. There is also an area for dropping off letters and cards to men and women in the armed services that will not be home for Christmas. The letters will be hand-delivered to the VFW and then sent out to members.

The North Pole Village is free but donations can be made to help support people with disabilities, and local food banks. The village will open on Thursday, November 24th, the night of Thanksgiving. It will then be open every day of the week except for Mondays until December 23rd from 4 pm until 8 pm.

Address: N5207 Lemke Road, Chilton, WI 53014.