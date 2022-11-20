Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.

Anthony Zeller/Unsplash

Located just off I-10 in the westernmost tip of Texas in El Paso County, Whoopee Bowl is an incredible antique mall that's known as being the largest in Texas. The store spans a whopping 11,000 sq feet with even more space outside.

Whoopee Bowl is a one-stop shop for all things unique. Their seemingly endless collection of antiques includes furniture, glassware, jewelry, vinyl records, cars, and a long list of other miscellaneous items and collectibles. Walking through this store is a lot like walking through a museum, you'll be able to see a ton of exciting and well-preserved relics of the past that are simply fascinating.

Berto Bennett/Unsplash

Visitors travel from near and far to check out the large assortment of antiques offered here. While some items may not look like much, there are definitely some real treasures to be discovered here. Be sure to carve out at least a few hours to be able to explore this selection fully.

Eric Lang/Unsplash

An absolute must-see if you're ever in the area, Whoopee Bowl Antiques is open year-round every day of the week except for Sundays from 10 am until 5 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official Facebook page here.

Address: 9010 N Desert Blvd, Canutillo, TX 79835.