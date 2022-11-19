This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Today, bakeries are celebrated for their authentic old-school style and fresh offerings from cookies to cakes.

Sam Delevigne/Unsplash

Connecticut is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The beloved Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop in Wallingford is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it's no wonder this infamous eatery found its way into this article.

Neil's has been open since 2001 and quickly gained recognition statewide for its incredible range of delicious donuts. Neil's has gone on to garner national attention from publications like Saveur over the years. The bakery has even opened a second location in Middletown in recent years.

Kenzie Horanzy/Unsplash

This small hole-in-the-wall doesn't look like much from the outside but its definitely worth a trip from any corner of the state. The bakery features a no-frills interior that keeps its focus on one thing and one thing only: it's insanely delicious baked goods.

Emma Kipness/Unsplash

Their sprawling glass cases feature cupcakes, muffins, pastries, cakes, cookies, iced coffees topped with whipped cream and cereal, and a plethora of unique donut flavors from key lime pie to apple crumb, raspberry jelly, and the classic boston cream.

Laura Silvermen/Unsplash

Neil's also offers some pretty incredible breakfast sandwiches. Choose from a variety of freshly baked bagels or opt for a kaiser roll stuffed with bacon, egg, and cheese. These delicacies are sorely overshadowed by the bakery's donuts but do not sleep on these, they're some of the best you can find in the state.

Peter Thompson/Unsplash

Neil's is open every day of the week except Monday from 6 am until 3 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 83 N Turnpike Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492.