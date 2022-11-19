This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience.

Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Michie Tavern features a delicious spread every day of the week all day long. Available for both lunch and dinner, this buffet offers guests an all-you-can-eat experience unlike any other.

Housed in a historic home that was built in 1784, Michie is among one of the oldest restaurants in America. This buffet is classic and traditional and most of all, delicious. Here, you'll find cozy old-fashioned dining rooms, friendly service, and rows of buffet tables that are always stocked, warm, and fresh.

The buffet offers everything from sides like cornbread and biscuits to an array of meats like pulled pork, chicken, and country ham. Some of the most popular items here include their southern fried chicken, stewed tomatoes, and peach cobbler for dessert.

The buffet at Michie Tavern is offered at $22.95 per adult, $11.50 for children ages 12 to 15, and just $7.50 for children ages 6 to 11. To learn more about Michie Tavern and its buffet offerings, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 683 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902.