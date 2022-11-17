Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee

The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.

Samantha Wayne/Unsplash

Nestled in eastern Tennessee, the Christmas Place is located in the city of Pigeon Forge and is known as the best and biggest Christmas shop in the entire state. This one-stop shop offers everything from holiday decorations and gifts to visits from Santa Claus and a candy shop. Keep reading to learn more.

This massive store is filled with beautiful rooms filled with unique merchandise. Here you'll find intricate ornaments, snowmen, Santa statues, stockings, and garland.

Jim Denver/Unsplash

The Christmas Place is undeniably a fun store to explore and you could easily spend hours wandering through this sea of seemingly endless decorations. Highlights include a large train display and beautifully lit Christmas trees placed throughout the store.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a day of shopping and fun. Santa is known to visit the store on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. At the end of your trip be sure to stop inside the wonderful candy shop that's located here. It features plenty of treats including homemade fudge, cookies, and popcorn.

Bill Rocklin/Unsplash

The Christmas Place is open every day of the week from 10 am until 8 pm. On Saturdays, the store stays open until 9 pm and on Sundays, the store closes early at 6 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit the Christmas Place's official website here.

Address: 2470 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868.