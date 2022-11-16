Ocala, FL

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida

Travel Maven

Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNXUm_0jDGxb1L00
Brittany Gonzales/Unsplash

Big Lee's is somewhat of a hidden gem located in Ocala, a city about 45 minutes south of Gainesville. While this small eatery is nothing more than a food truck set up on the side of the road with a few picnic benches you can still expect a long line of loyal patrons waiting most hours of the day to get their fix of the absolutely delicious BBQ that's offered here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZ3Lv_0jDGxb1L00
Big Lee's/Unsplash

Menu options here are simple and straightforward. Choose between brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, chicken, sausage, or ribs served on a sandwich or by itself paired with a heaping pile of side options that include mac and cheese, baked beans, fries, coleslaw, and corn nuggets. Big Lee also offers a delicious banana pudding and peach cobbler for dessert. No matter what you opt for here, you'll definitely be transported to an absolute BBQ heaven.

Big Lee's is open every day of the week besides Monday. The restaurant operates from a few different locations depending on which day of the week it is. For a full breakdown of locations and times, be sure to visit Big Lee's official site here.

Address: Big Lee's BBQ, 343 NE 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471.

