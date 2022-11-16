Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.

Teresa Coiro/Unsplash

The Christmas Cave at White Gravel Mines in Minford was discovered back in the early 1900s for its beautiful white quartz gravel. Today, it is owned and operated by a nonprofit organization that puts on the most dazzling holiday displays throughout the year.

During Christmastime, the cave will transform into an exciting attraction complete with unique illuminations, biblical scenes depicting the birth of Christ, and thousands of lights throughout the mile-long system of passageways. The Christmas Cave is so popular that it attracts 33,000 visitors each season.

Helen Cranston/Unsplash

The journey begins inside the historic reenactment of the ancient village of Bethlehem. Here, you'll embark on a self-guided tour of the cave that takes about an hour to walk through. Along the way, you'll spot plenty of beautiful Christmas trees, light displays, and some benches to stop and relax if you need to. There are also alternative routes available to accommodate wheelchairs and scooters.

Derek Williams/Unsplash

The Christmas Cave at White Gravel Mines is completely free to attend although $1 donations are highly appreciated. Each dollar goes towards improvements and additions.

The Christmas Cave will officially open this weekend on Friday, November 18th with plenty of food and drinks available on site. To learn more about this attraction, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.