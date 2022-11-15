This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience.

North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Casey's Buffet features a delicious and diverse spread every day of the week besides Monday and Tuesday, all day long. Available for both lunch and dinner, this buffet offers guests an all-you-can-eat experience unlike any other.

Housed in a simple no-frills setting, this buffet restaurant will have you feeling like you took a step back in time. Here, you'll find a cozy wood-panneled dining room, friendly service, and rows of buffet tables that are always stocked, warm, and fresh.

The buffet offers everything from vegetables and sides to soul food classics like bbq pork, pan-fried okra, and fried chicken Some of the most popular items here include their catfish, pigs feet, and cobbler for dessert.

Food specials change daily depending on the day of the week. On Saturdays, you can expect hot wings, hamburger steak, deviled crab, and fried shrimp. On Sundays, a more traditional dinner is served that includes turkey, cornbread, and biscuits.

To learn more about Casey's Buffet and its menu offerings, be sure to check out its official site here.

Address: 5559 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403.